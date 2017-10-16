Serie A clubs agree Italy camps

By Football Italia staff

Serie A clubs have agreed to grant Italy four training camps before the World Cup, but there’s a warning over Presidential elections.

Giampiero Ventura has asked for extra time to prepare the Azzurri for the World Cup, assuming they can negotiate a play-off, the draw for which is tomorrow.

Today the training camps were approved for December, January, February and April, with new statutes unanimously agreed by the 18 clubs present, minus Chievo and Napoli.

However, there is still no agreement on a new Lega President, with FIGC chief Carlo Tavecchio acting as extraordinary commissioner.

“If a new President isn’t elected before November 30, an ad acta commissioner will be appointed,” Tavecchio warned, speaking to ANSA.

“The clubs know that.”

Maurizio Beretta stepped down in April, and so far no candidate has been able to garner the 15 votes needed to be appointed as his replacement.