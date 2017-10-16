NEWS
Monday October 16 2017
Buffon: ‘Juventus have to improve’
By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon admits Juventus “have to improve” to avoid disappointing their fans this season.

The Bianconeri were beaten 2-1 at home by Lazio on Saturday evening, leaving them five points behind Serie A leaders Napoli.

Satirical news programme ‘Striscia la Notizia’ decided to award the ‘Golden Tapir’ to the goalkeeper after the loss, as well as his teammates Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Gonzalo Higuain.

The gag prize is given to someone who has been notably embarrassed or defeated in the preceding week.

“We have to try to improve again,” Buffon said as he accepted his tapir.

“We have all of our fans pushing us and we don’t want to disappoint them.”

