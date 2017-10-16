Guardiola: ‘Napoli a big test’

By Football Italia staff

Pep Guardiola sees Napoli as “a big test” for his Manchester City side, and praises their style of football.

Two of European football’s most exciting teams meet at the Etihad tomorrow, with the Partenopei hitting 26 goals in eight Serie A games, and City managing 29 in the same number of Premier League fixtures.

“Napoli do a lot of things, and they do them all perfectly,” Guardiola said, echoing today’s Press conference as he spoke to Premium Sport.

“We need to adapt to Napoli, because they have a different way of playing to what we’re used to seeing in the Premier League.

“As both a spectator and a Coach I like to watch Napoli, and when I’m at home I like to watch their matches. Moreover, I learn a lot.

“Napoli represent a big test for us, and this clash fascinates me.”

President Aurelio De Laurentiis urged Coach Maurizio Sarri to make changes, but Guardiola doesn’t expect to see much rotation.

“I don’t believe it in the slightest. You’d be better asking Sarri.”