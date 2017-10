Zaccheroni takes UAE job

By Football Italia staff

Alberto Zaccheroni has been appointed as the new Coach of the United Arab Emirates national team.

The former Milan and Juventus boss has been out of work since leaving Beijing Guoan, but will now take over the of the UAE national side.

“The Emirati football federation has named the Italian coach Alberto Zaccheroni to lead our national team,” a tweet from the federation confirmed.

It’s believed Zaccheroni has singed on until 2019, when UAE will host the Asian Cup, which he won with Japan in 2011.