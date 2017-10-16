NEWS
Monday October 16 2017
Napoli and Benevento set record
By Football Italia staff

For the first time in Serie A history, the top side have won their first eight games in a row, at the same time the bottom side have lost eight.

Benevento were beaten by Verona tonight, condemning them to their eighth defeat of the season after coming up from Serie B.

At the other end of the table, however, Napoli have won all eight of their opening games to start with a perfect 24 points.

That represents the first time in history that Serie A’s top and bottom sides have had such contrasting records.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies