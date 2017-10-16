Baroni: ‘Benevento played well’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Baroni saw “a quality performance” from his Benevento side, even with 10 men against Verona.

The newly promoted side lost their eighth game out of eight tonight, with Romulo’s volley condemning them to defeat after Luca Antei’s red card.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries, and situations which didn’t allow us to work with the full squad,” Baroni told Sky after the final whistle.

“These are just statements though, they can’t be excuses. I saw a quality performance, even with numerical inferiority.

“It’s clear that we feel the lack of results, but on the pitch I’ve seen a team with desire, who fought hard and never stopped playing.

“We came to Verona to try and win, we want to pull ourselves out of this and we’re almost there, we just need to find an incident, a piece of play, but we can only do that with a positive attitude.

“We can’t get out of this with anxiety and fear, that’s the message I want to send to the lads. Aside from the goal the team was balanced and never gave up playing.”