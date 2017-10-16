Pecchia: ‘Verona showed character’

By Football Italia staff

Verona Coach Fabio Pecchia felt his side showed “character” in beating 10-man Benevento.

The Butei struggled to break down the visitors after Luca Antei’s red card, but eventually made the breakthrough thanks to Romulo’s fine volley.

“I think Romulo can do much more,” Pecchia said in a post-match interview with Sky.

“He put in a great performance for the rest of the team though.

“We controlled the pitch well with a performance that showed character, this was a game to be won.

“It’s not easy to play a great game against a team which did well on the counter-attacks, and I have to say that even before the red card we have some good chances.

“My team needs enthusiasm, and the results will come with that.”