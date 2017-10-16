Hamsik: ‘Can’t wait to play City’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik admits he “can’t wait” to face Manchester City in the Champions League tomorrow.

The Partenopei are in England to face the Premier League leaders, in a highly-anticipated clash between two of the most entertaining sides in Europe.

“Pep Guardiola’s words are pleasing,” Hamsik told Premium Sport, after hearing about the praise heaped on the Neapolitans by the City boss.

“We can say the same about City. They’re a great team, with great players, who play great football.

“We expect a beautiful match. We’re two teams who like to play football and have the ball at our feet.

“It’s a fascinating game between two sides who score a lot of goals, I can’t wait to get on the pitch. It’ll be an important game after we dropped points in Ukraine [against Shakhtar Donetsk].”