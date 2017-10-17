Milito: ‘Inter can dream’

By Football Italia staff

Diego Milito says Inter have “the conditions to go back to dreaming”, and praises Mauro Icardi.

The Nerazzurri have won seven of their first eight games of the Serie A season, including a 3-2 win over Milan on Sunday night, with fans now dreaming of the Scudetto.

“Juve remain the favourites, but this year will go a long way to confirm why Napoli have reached a very high level,” Milito told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“They have a great squad, a great style of play and a great Coach [Maurizio Sarri].

“Inter? I see a solid group, which still has to express a lot of its real potential. The team has grown a lot, they’re very well coached and have important players.

“It takes patience though, they’re at the beginning of a new path and some difficulties have to be taken into account.

“That being said, there are the conditions to go back to dreaming.”

Milito was also asked whether the Beneamata had found his heir in the shape of Argentine compatriot Mauro Icardi, who scored a hat-trick in the Derby della Madonnina.

“Inter have found a great striker who is improving game-by-game, and who still seems to have impressive margin for growth in every respect.

“I hope Icardi can write pages of history for Inter, and maybe for Argentina too. He certainly has everything to be able to succeed, but he’ll have to be good to realise all of his enormous potential on the pitch.

“He’s deadly in the penalty box, he shows great intelligence in knowing where to shoot. He sees the play first, he has a fantastic goalscoring instinct.

“Once he’s in the middle, the defender can hardly ever understand or neutralise Mauro’s movements.

“Javier Zanetti says he’s like Hernan Crespo? It’s very difficult to make comparisons, every great striker has something unique but yes, I agree with Zanetti.

“There’s a lot of Crespo in Icardi, especially in his movement within the penalty box.

“Like Hernan, Mauro comes out of nowhere and attacks the front post with ferocity, and he’s also very strong mentally.

“We’re talking about specialists, people who can find a goal among the rubbish.”