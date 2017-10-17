Fernandinho: ‘Napoli play best football’

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho believes Napoli “are currently playing the best football in Europe”.

Tonight sees a Champions League showdown between Maurizio Sarri’s Partenopei and the Premier League leaders, managed by Pep Guardiola.

“They’re the team that are currently playing the best football in Europe,” Fernandinho insisted when asked about Napoli by Gazzetta dello Sport.

“They’re a machine for goals and spectacle. It’s very balanced in Italy, but it seems to me that Napoli have something extra.

“It’s fun for me to watch their games: when a group of players reaches that level, the time in the armchair passes quickly.

“Their four in the forward line are extraordinary, [Dries] Martens has proven himself to be a great striker with the goalscoring instinct. [Jose] Callejon and [Marek] Hamsik have proven themselves.

“I also really like the Italian, Insigne. He can shoot like a real superstar. Napoli are great in midfield and defence too though.

“Their movement with the ball at their feet and their pressing are of the highest quality. You can see the hand of a great Coach, so compliments to Maurizio Sarri.”

It has been said that these two sides are currently the most spectacular in Europe…

“Certainly these two sides are eye-catching, but there are other top-level sides in Europe: Barcelona and Real Madrid are always at the top.

“We can say that Manchester City and Napoli represent the new and, perhaps, also the future.

“This is a game which will force us to use our heads, the Champions League is a different style to the Premier League.

“It’ll be a tough game, but we want to win it.”