Report: Cagliari to sack Rastelli

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari are believed to be on the verge of sacking Coach Massimo Rastelli, following four defeats in a row.

The Isolani were beaten 3-2 at home by Genoa at the weekend, continuing a poor run of form which has seen them slump to 13th in Serie A.

According to Sky, the board have taken the decision to fire Rastelli, with an official announcement expected later today.

Former Palermo boss Beppe Iachini is thought to be first in line to replace the outgoing Coach, with Massimo Oddo also being considered.

If confirmed, Rastelli would become the first Serie A Coach to be sacked this season.