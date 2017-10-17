Official: Rastelli fired by Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari have officially confirmed that Massimo Rastelli has been sacked, making him the first Coach to be fired in Serie A this season.

The Isolani have lost their last four games in a row, including a 3-2 defeat to Genoa at the weekend.

Reports began to emerge this morning that the tactician would lose his job, and the club have now confirmed his departure in an official statement.

“Cagliari Calcio announces that Massimo Rastelli has been removed from the technical guidance of the first team,” the Sardinian side announced on their official website.

“We thank Rastelli for his two years of work, carried out with professionalism and passion.

“He was a protagonist in winning Serie B and in reaching 11th place last season, and we wish him good luck for the rest of his career.

“The collaborations with assistant coach Nicola Legrottaglie and with coach Dario Rossi have also been terminated, we offer both a sincere thank you for the work done and dedication shown.”

Beppe Iachini and Massimo Oddo are the early favourites to replace Rastelli.