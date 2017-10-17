Montella given three games?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella is in no immediate danger of losing his job, but the next three games are decisive.

The Rossoneri have lost their last three Serie A games in a row, with the most recent coming on Sunday against city rivals Inter.

The club have affirmed their faith in the tactician, but Quotidiano Sportivo believes the next three league games will be crucial for both Montella and the team.

It’s absolutely essential that the Diavolo take six points from Genoa and Chievo, while there’s also a Europa League tie with AEK Athens.

Then, at the end of the month, Milan welcome Juventus to San Siro.

Should Montella fail to win the next two games, and then lose to the Bianconeri, he’d be in real danger of being sacked.