Report: Milan consider Allegri return

By Football Italia staff

It’s sensationally claimed Milan are considering a return for Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The Livorno native won the Scudetto with the Rossoneri in 2011, and has won the double for the past three seasons in Turin.

According to La Repubblica today, Diavolo directors Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone are considering a change on the bench for next season, and have begun tentative enquiries about Allegri.

Vincenzo Montella is already under pressure this season, with previous reports that Carlo Ancelotti or Antonio Conte could replace him next summer.

It’s not clear if Allegri is a concrete option, with the Coach having signed a deal running to 2020 in July.

In addition, he would be reunited with Leonardo Bonucci, the defender with whom his relationship broke down toward the end of last season.