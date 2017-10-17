Giovinco: ‘I want Italy call’

By Football Italia staff

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco doesn’t understand why Italy won’t call him, but says the Azzurri is his “greatest aspiration”.

The former Juventus man hasn’t been capped by his country October 2015, ostensibly because he’s playing in Major League Soccer, which is seen as weaker than European football.

“It’s true that the tactics are easier to play against here, and the attackers get more chances to score,” Giovinco admitted, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“At a physical level though it’s a very demanding tournament, nothing is simple.

“Why haven’t I even been invited to a training camp? These aren’t things for me to consider, I’m just pushing ahead without trying to influence things which are outside my control.

“Spain called David Villa? Obviously there are different criteria which they use to evaluate. What can I do? I can’t tear my hear out, I’ve got it cropped short!

“It’s clear that for a footballer to wear the Azzurro and win with that shirt is the greatest aspiration, and it always will be.

“All I can do is continue on this road and play well for my club. If they were to call me I’d be very happy.”