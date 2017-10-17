Allegri: ‘Sturaro could play right-back’

Juventus Coach Max Allegri confirms Stefano Sturaro could play right-back against Sporting tomorrow.

Stephan Lichtsteiner isn’t in the Bianconeri’s squad for the Champions League, so with Mattia De Sciglio and Benedikt Howedes injured, either the midfielder or Andrea Barzagli will have to deputise at right-back.

“These are the two solutions, Sturaro or Barzagli,” Allegri confirmed in his pre-match Press conference.

“More than the characteristics of Sporting, it’s about who convinces me more. Sturaro has had some good games at full-back though, and I think it’s definitely a role where he can do well.

“I have to see the training session today and tomorrow morning, but there could be some changes. I’ll have to see today, but everyone is fine.

“[Miralem] Pjanic is back and [Sami] Khedira has recovered, the only ones who are still out are [Claudio] Marchisio, who is doing well, De Sciglio the same, Howedes the same and [Marko] Pjaca who is being gradually reintegrated in the squad.

“Pjanic is available, he’s rested and I’ll see in the training session today. Miralem is fine though, there’s no problem.”

Allegri was asked if he’d moved his Press conference forward to watch Manchester City vs Napoli later.

“Why, are they playing at six o’clock? They told me the Press conference was at noon, I did what they told me.

“At most I’ve done you guys a favour, so you can see City-Napoli.”

It was then put to the Coach that the Sporting match could help the Old Lady to emerge from a ‘mini-crisis’.

“Juventus are absolutely not in crisis,” Allegri retorted.

“We’re in a period where we’ve taken one point from two games, but it’s a long season. This is the Champions League, where the matches are played differently.

“There’s still time to recover in the league, I’ve said before that we have to fight to be up there in March, because there will be a very nice end to the season with all the head-to-head matches there will be.”