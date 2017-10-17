NEWS
Tuesday October 17 2017
Italy face Sweden in World Cup play-off
By Football Italia staff

Italy will play Sweden in the play-off for the 2018 World Cup, with the first leg in Scandinavia.

The Azzurri finished second behind Spain in Group G, so are forced to play a two-legged tie to make it to Russia.

This afternoon the draw was made for the games, with Giampiero Ventura’s side seeded for the draw.

They will face Sweden next month, with the first leg to be played away between between November 9 and 11 before the return in Italy between November 12 and 14.

It has been speculated that the home leg will be played at San Siro, but so far no official decision has been taken.

The first leg will almost certainly be played at Stockholm's Friends Arena.

