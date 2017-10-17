NEWS
Tuesday October 17 2017
Throwback: Buffon Italy’s play-off hero
By Football Italia staff

Italy’s last World Cup play-off took place 20 years ago - with a certain Gianluigi Buffon making his debut.

Giampiero Ventura’s side were today drawn against Sweden in the play-offs to reach next summer’s World Cup, a process successfully negotiated by Cesare Maldini’s men in 1997.

The Azzurri had finished a point behind England in Group 2 of UEFA qualification, which meant they were forced to negotiate a play-off round.

Italy were drawn against Russia, with the first leg to be played at Moscow’s Dynamo Stadium on October 29, 1997.

Just over half an hour into a freezing match in the Russian snow, goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca was forced off with an injury.

Maldini turned to 19-year-old Parma goalkeeper Buffon, who became the youngest ‘keeper to represent the Azzurri since the Second World War, a record since beaten by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Though he was beaten by a Fabio Cannavaro own goal, Buffon made several fine saves and Christian Vieri’s strike ensure the Azzurri went back to Italy with a 1-1 draw.

A Pierluigi Casiraghi goal assured Italy of a place France ’98, and though Angelo Peruzzi played in that match, Buffon’s performance in the first leg was credited with preventing a disastrous failure to qualify.

