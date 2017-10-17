Massimo Rastelli says “I’ll always be a Cagliari fan”, despite being sacked this morning.
The Isolani have lost their last four Serie A games in a row, and decided this morning that the time had come for a change.
“Fiercely proud of my work, I salute and thank everyone,” Rastelli wrote on his official Twitter page.
“I am a happy islander in my heart, I’ll always be a fan of Cagliari!”
Beppe Iachini and Massimo Oddo have been touted as potential replacements for Rastelli.
