NEWS
Tuesday October 17 2017
Rastelli: ‘Still a Cagliari fan’
By Football Italia staff

Massimo Rastelli says “I’ll always be a Cagliari fan”, despite being sacked this morning.

The Isolani have lost their last four Serie A games in a row, and decided this morning that the time had come for a change.

“Fiercely proud of my work, I salute and thank everyone,” Rastelli wrote on his official Twitter page.

“I am a happy islander in my heart, I’ll always be a fan of Cagliari!”

Beppe Iachini and Massimo Oddo have been touted as potential replacements for Rastelli.

