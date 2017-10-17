Serie A Team of Week 8

By Football Italia staff

As Napoli remain top of the table, Dave Taylor selects his best XI from Week 8’s top action over a long weekend.

Tomas Strakosha [Lazio]

The Lazio ‘keeper had to be on his toes from the start, first finger tipping a Khedira thunderbolt to safety then suffocating two Gonzalo Higuain efforts. However, it was in the last moment that he kept his very best for when saving Paolo Dybala’s penalty. Outstanding.

Kalidou Koulibaly [Napoli]

Tackles, interceptions, blocked shots and clearances: the big Senegalese was at his comfortable best limiting Roma through the middle. Concrete.

Milan Skriniar [Inter]

The Slovakian youngster had an ultra solid game and was arguably the game’s best defender. Kept Andre Silva quiet, limiting him and the rest of the Milan forwards by making the right clearance at the right time. Intimidating.

Raul Albiol [Napoli]

Thanks to the likes of the former Real Madrid defender, Napoli maintained their 100 per cent start to the season. Along with K2 he formed a wall in front of his ‘keeper and helped keep the likes of Edin Dzeko quiet while conceding no goals with just five against this season. Daunting.

Lucas Leiva [Lazio]

Always there to block any Juve attack and while sitting in front of his defence the Brazilian stood out with his technical forte and was one of the visitors’ main men leaving defenders as supple as a step-ladder. Defining.

Ivan Perisic [Inter]

Ran the midfield at the heart of his side's performance and was always looking to set up attacks. The Croatian ace produced a fine assist on Mauro Icardi’s second goal and had several attempts himself leaving defenders behind as slow as molasses in winter. Superb.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic [Lazio]

Continually causing problems for Juve’s defence and helped control the midfield throughout the game. Fatal as the fang of the most venomous snake, it was from his pass that Gigi Buffon ended up bringing down Ciro Immobile for the penalty. Compelling.

Lorenzo Insigne [Napoli]

The little Neapolitan dynamo burned off the hosts, given the slightest chance, while scoring the only goal of the game to take the points from Roma. His man of the match display was electrifying and his goal saw him in the right place to slot home from 12 yards out. Exhilarating.

Cyril Thereau [Fiorentina]

Menaced his former club and won the points against them with a tidy brace either side of half time. His first saw him perfectly positioned to tap home from close up and it was the same with his second as he slotted home a rebound into the back of the net. Nuisance.

Ciro Immobile [Lazio]

Another game, another brace for the Neapolitan striker, scoring his first after subtle interplay between him and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic before slotting the ball into the far bottom corner. His second came after winning and converting a penalty that had so much force it could have generated enough electricity for a small town. Thunderous.

Mauro Icardi [Inter]

Hat trick hero Icardi was up for it from the first, hurting the Milan defence like the cut of a knife of frozen ice from a poisoned pool, when foiling two defenders before prodding the ball home from six yards. Never let up the pressure, scoring again and then again, under pressure himself, converted a last minute penalty. Fabulous.

Special Mentions: Andrej Galabinov [Genoa], Duvan Zapata [Sampdoria], Senad Lulic [Lazio], Marco Parolo [Lazio], Mohamed Fares [Verona], Marek Hamsik [Napoli]