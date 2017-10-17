Roma fined for Napoli chants

By Football Italia staff

Roma have been fined €20,000 for anti-Neapolitan chants, with Napoli fined €10,000 for throwing a flare.

The two sides met on Saturday night, with the Partenopei taking a 1-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico.

Today the Lega Serie A has released its disciplinary report for the weekend, with the Giallorossi hit with a €20,000 fine for “insulting chants expressive of territorial denigration”.

It was also found that the Lupi supporters had thrown thrown some flares at the away fans before kick-off.

The Partneopei supporters were also guilty of the latter offence, though only one flare was thrown, so the club has been fined €10,000.

Juventus have been fined €5,000 after fans shone a laser pen in the eyes of referee Pierpaolo Mazzoleni.

The same fine was handed to Crotone fans for insulting Torino Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, with Udinese fined €2,500 for delaying the start of their second half against Fiorentina.

On the pitch, Luca Antei has been given a one-match ban after his red card in Benevento’s defeat to Roma last night.