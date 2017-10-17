ADL: ‘Don’t believe Pep compliments’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis isn’t buying Pep Guardiola’s compliments - “who knows how sincere they are…”

The Manchester City manager has been at pains to praise Maurizio Sarri’s side ahead of tonight’s Champions League game, but the Partenopei patron thinks some mind games are being played.

“We’ve been in this stadium already and we did well,” De Laurentiis recalled, referring to the 1-1 draw in 2011 in an interview with TvLuna.

“Today we’re stronger, but so are they. I’m expecting Napoli though.

“Will it be ‘LA Grande Bellezza’ [film title, The Great Beauty] tonight? Let’s not exaggerate, leave the Oscars for the cinema. To make a movie can take two or three years, you get three or four days to prepare a game.

“I’m not afraid of the cold in Manchester, I’m used to it.

“I’m not afraid, but I’m suspicious of the compliments Guardiola has given us. Who knows how sincere they are, he’s a wily old fox…”