Sampdoria-Roma rescheduled

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria’s abandoned game with Roma will be played on December 13 or January 24, depending on the Coppa Italia.

The match was scheduled for Week 3, but had to be called off due to the weather in Genoa.

Today the extraordinary commissioner of the Lega Serie A has confirmed that the match will be played on Wednesday December 13 at 19.45 UK time.

That is provided the Blucerchiati aren’t in the Last 16 of the Coppa Italia, where they’d face Fiorentina on that date.

They face Pescara on November 28, so if they win that the Roma game will be on January 24 at 19.45 UK time.