Liveblog: Man City v Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action to tonight’s Champions League clash as Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli visit Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

It kicks off at the City of Manchester Stadium at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

These sides play some of the most beautiful football in Europe right now and also the most effective, as they are currently top of the table in the Premier League and Serie A respectively.

They are the top scorers in Europe’s top five leagues, as City netted 3.62 per game (29 in eight rounds) and Napoli bagged an average of 3.25 (26 in eight matches).

“I encourage the fans to come because they will see an amazing game - two teams with the same idea: high pressing, win the ball, short passes dynamic in front,” said Guardiola.

“I'm pretty sure it will be a good game and I am very pleased to face one of the Coaches who I admire the most.”

While City have won both Champions League matches so far, the Partenopei surprisingly lost 2-1 at Shakhtar Donetsk before beating Feyenoord 3-1.

These clubs have met twice before and Napoli are still unbeaten, earning a draw and home victory, but they have never won on English soil

City haven’t won any of the last four home games against Serie A clubs and got one victory (2-0 at Roma) in their last eight overall (D4 L3).

There is another concern for Sarri, as second-placed Inter come to the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday night and sit only two points behind the leaders.

