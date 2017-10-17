Insigne: ‘No fear against City’

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne assures Napoli will face Manchester City “without fear” tonight.

The Serie A leaders face Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad tonight, in a match which is being billed as clash of the sides playing the best football in Europe.

“Manchester City are a top club, we’ll try to prepare for the match in the best way,” Insigne told UEFA’s official website.

“The boss [Maurizio Sarri] always asks us to play our football against any team. With the qualities we have we can only have confidence and go onto the itch without fear.

“We know that City have so many champions, but if we play the way we know, as a team, we can cause them problems.

“In order to get through to the next round we have to try and get a result. If you want to grow you need to face the top clubs.”

The Parteneopei were eliminated by Real Madrid last year, but Insigne scored a wonder goal at the Bernabeu.

“Last year we came up against Real Madrid, a fired-up European champion, a very strong side. We still played our game though, and in certain incidents we were unlucky.

“I still to this day can’t believe that I scored at the Bernabeu. It’s one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world, where the greatest players have played.

“Unfortunately the end result wasn’t positive, but as a Neapolitan and a Napoli fan, scoring in the Bernabeu isn’t something that happens every day.

“I hope that soon another lad from Napoli will be able to live that dream.”