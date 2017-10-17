San Siro hosts Italy-Sweden

By Football Italia staff

The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan will host the second leg of Italy’s World Cup play-off with Sweden on November 13.

The Azzurri were given Sweden in the draw for the path to the 2018 World Cup in Russia this afternoon.

The first leg will be on Friday November 10 in Sweden.

“It is a choice we shared with the CT,” explained Federation President Carlo Tavecchio.

“We are certain that Milan will respond in the best way, as they always have for the Azzurri.”

There had been several options open, including the Dacia Arena in Udine and Palermo’s Stadio Barbera.

San Siro was chosen, as it is hoped this will provide the most imposing atmosphere.