Roma squad for Chelsea

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco named his Roma squad to visit Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

The Giallorossi have Stephan El Shaarawy back from an injury he sustained on international duty, while Kevin Strootman also returns following the 1-0 Serie A defeat to Napoli on Saturday.

However, Kostas Manolas is ruled out by a thigh strain, joining Patrik Schick, Gregoire Defrel and Emerson Palmieri in the stands.

Rick Karsdorp is still waiting for his Roma debut, as he required knee surgery within days of completing his transfer this summer.

Roma squad for Chelsea: Alisson, Skorupski, Juan Jesus, Kolarov, Moreno, Fazio, Bruno Peres, Karsdorp; Nainggolan, Strootman, Pellegrini, De Rossi, Gonalons, Florenzi, Gerson; Perotti, Dzeko, Under, El Shaarawy