Milan eye Lucas Lima

By Football Italia staff

Milan could bring Lucas Lima in from Santos as a free agent in January, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The 27-year-old Brazilian creative midfielder’s current contract is due to expire on December 31.

He is believed to be considering other offers as well, most notably from Chinese club Hebei China Fortune.

Lima has never played outside of Brazil, as his previous clubs are Internacional and Sport Recife.

The Rossoneri already spent over €200m to bring in 11 new players over the summer.