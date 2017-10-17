NEWS
Tuesday October 17 2017
Inter director watching Mangala
By Football Italia staff

Inter director Piero Ausilio will be in the stands this evening to watch Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala against Napoli.

The Nerazzurri had already been heavily linked with Mangala over the summer, but could not agree terms, as they wanted him on loan with option to buy.

According to Calciomercato.it, Ausilio landed in Manchester this afternoon and will be at the Champions League clash tonight.

He also met with Manchester City director of sport Txiki Begiristain and FIFA agent Alessandro Beltrami.

