Tuesday October 17 2017
Pjanic back against Sporting
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have Miralem Pjanic back in the squad to face Sporting in the Champions League tomorrow.

It kicks off in Turin at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Pjanic had missed Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Lazio in Serie A after picking up an injury during the warm-up for the last Champions League test with Olympiakos.

There remains a shortage elsewhere, with Claudio Marchisio, Benedikt Howedes, Mattia De Sciglio and Marko Pjaca absent.

Stephan Lichtsteiner is not on the UEFA list and therefore unavailable for this competition, so Stefano Sturaro could start at right-back.

Juventus squad for Sporting: Buffon, Chiellini, Benatia, Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Matuidi, Barzagli, Pinsoglio, Mandzukic, Asamoah, Szczesny, Rugani, Sturaro, Bentancur, Bernardeschi

