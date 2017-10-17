Conte: 'Italy-Sweden good draw'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte refused to talk about his future after “this incredible experience” at Chelsea and insists Italy got “a good draw” with Sweden.

The former Juventus and Italy boss will take on Roma in the Champions League tomorrow, so spoke to Mediaset Premium.

“My future? It is better to think about the present, which is called Chelsea,” said Conte.

“I have two years on my contract and I want to relish this incredible experience here. I am learning another culture, another language and another style of football. I also want to give my family and my daughter the possibility of learning English.

“My present is very important.”

Chelsea have stuttered recently, above all with a shock defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

“I don’t think I was too harsh in my reaction, as we played badly and when you lose, usually it means the players did badly and the Coach got his choices wrong.

“We all take on our share of the responsibility, just as we all share the credit after a victory. It is a difficult moment for us, mainly because of the injuries to important players, but in difficult moments that is when you see real men. Alvaro Morata is an important figure, he is our Number 9.

“What worries me most about Roma is to see their enthusiasm. Eusebio Di Francesco is a great lad and a great Coach who deserved the chance to lead Roma.

“I know Daniele De Rossi, Alessandro Florenzi and Stephan El Shaarawy, having had the pleasure of training them with the Azzurri and having an unforgettable Euro 2016.”

Italy need to go through the play-off against Sweden to reach the World Cup in Russia next summer.

“I think it was a good draw. We have to go to the World Cup and we will do it.”