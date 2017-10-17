Stramaccioni insults Benevento

By Football Italia staff

Sparta Prague Coach Andrea Stramaccioni caused something of an international incident with Benevento, so was called “a cretin” by the Mayor.

The former Inter and Udinese tactician said in a Press conference after Sparta’s defeat that “we’re not Benevento, you know.”

Le Streghe are propping up the Serie A table after losing all eight of their games this season.

This infuriated Mayor of Benevento Clemente Mastella, who replied in similar fashion.

“We’re not Stramaccioni, you know. The ex-Inter Coach commented like a cretin, something that leaves us somewhat perplexed and it is frankly unacceptable.

“Hopefully the union of Coaches will intervene and he will apologise to Benevento Calcio and the city of Benevento.”

Stramaccioni did indeed apologise and explained the reasoning behind his comment.

“I was just mentioning Benevento because they are in their first ever Serie A campaign. I apologise to those who felt offended, but it was not my intention.

“I am from that area, as my grandmother was born in Cusano Mutri, in the province of Benevento. I have family there and I would never insult the city. It was just a reference to a club that was in its first top flight experience.”