Line-ups: Manchester City-Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City and Napoli meet in what ought to be a feast of beautiful football in the Champions League with Kevin De Bruyne and Dries Mertens.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action as it happens while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

Pep Guardiola and Maurizio Sarri have showered each other in compliments building up to this showdown, as they play some of the most spectacular football in Europe right now.

It is also effective, as they are currently leading the Premier League and Serie A respectively with unbeaten records.

In fact, the Partenopei have won all eight Serie A matches this season, but are playing catch-up in the Champions League after a 2-1 defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk and 3-1 victory over Feyenoord.

Arkadiusz Milik is out until 2018 after rupturing his ACL for the second time in under a year, so Dries Mertens is having to do overtime in the centre of the attack.

As always, the little Belgian is flanked by Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon, with Marek Hamsik in midfield one goal shy of matching Diego Armando Maradona’s all-time Napoli record of 115.

Sarri has a problem to deal with, as second-placed Inter visit the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday and his own President Aurelio De Laurentiis publicly urged him to “rest our stars” ahead of that domestic match.

The only ones rested are in midfield, as Jorginho and Allan sit it out in favour of Piotr Zielinski and Amadou Diawara.

Benjamin Mendy and Vincent Kompany are injured for Manchester City, but Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero is back on the bench just two weeks after fracturing his ribs in a taxi crash in Amsterdam.

The Citizens are fresh from a 7-2 demolition of Stoke City, with Kevin De Bruyne in simply inspirational form.

Brazilian 20-year-old Gabriel Jesus leads the line with support from the likes of Leroy Sané, Raheem Sterling and David Silva.

The reassuring news for Napoli is that the City defence can struggle with pace, primarily Nicolas Otamendi, and goalkeeper Ederson is known to be error-prone.

However, much the same could be said of Sarri’s squad and Pepe Reina.

These clubs have met before in the Champions League 2011-12 group stage, resulting in a 1-1 draw in Manchester and 2-1 Napoli victory at the San Paolo. Edinson Cavani scored all three of their goals, Mario Balotelli and Aleksandar Kolarov replying for the Brits.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva; Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sané

Manchester City bench: Bravo, Danilo, Gundogan, Aguero, Mangala, Bernardo Silva, Yaya Toure

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Sepe, Allan, Jorginho, Maggio, Maksimovic, Rog, Ounas