Maggio: 'Napoli will press City'

By Football Italia staff

Christian Maggio warns Napoli intend to “impose our style of football on the game right from the start” with Manchester City.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action as it happens while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

“Playing this type of game is the best thing about being a football player,” right-back Maggio told Mediaset Premium.

“We are facing a side that in recent months has been doing so well and we hope to bring home the maximum result. We know it won’t be easy, but we’ve got the quality to do it.”

Maggio was playing when Napoli last visited Manchester City and earned a 1-1 draw in 2011.

“In recent years we have gained more confidence on the international stage and hope to show that tonight. We aim to impose our style of football on the game right from the start.”

Manchester City staff have been copiously watering the pitch this evening.

“We like having the pitch wet, as it favours our style of quick passing too.”