Lopez set for Cagliari return

By Football Italia staff

Diego Lopez is on the verge of a return to Cagliari after Massimo Rastelli was sacked this afternoon, as Palermo terminated his contract.

The Uruguayan tactician was still under contract with Palermo, despite being fired last season, and tonight the club announced he had terminated the deal by mutual consent.

This is usually done so that the Coach is free to sign for another club.

At the same time, Sky Sport Italia and Tuttomercatoweb report that Lopez has been chosen to replace Rastelli at Cagliari.

It’s a return for the 43-year-old, who was Coach of the Cagliari youth team in 2012, then assistant manager and eventually Head Coach from July 2013 to April 2014.

He went on to Bologna the next season and lasted just a few months at Palermo from January to April 2017.

Ex-Pescara boss Massimo Oddo had also been mentioned for the Cagliari job.