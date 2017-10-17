NEWS
Tuesday October 17 2017
Insigne injury concern
By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne is in doubt for Napoli-Inter and Italy’s World Cup play-off against Sweden after limping off with Manchester City.

The forward pulled up clutching the back of his thigh during the second half of a Champions League trip to the City of Manchester Stadium this evening.

He limped straight off the field without waiting for treatment, suggesting he felt a muscular strain.

The timing is bad, because Napoli go head-to-head with second-placed Inter at the San Paolo on Saturday evening in a Serie A showdown.

Italy also have to prepare for the World Cup play-off with Sweden, as the first leg is in Stockholm on November 10 with the return at San Siro on November 13.

