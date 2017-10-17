Walker: 'Ederson kept City in it'

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones admit “Ederson kept us in it” to beat Napoli 2-1. “We knew they had an attacking threat.”

The Partenopei were dominated in the opening 30 minutes, and 2-0 down within 13 minutes, but came back with a Dries Mertens penalty parried by Ederson and Amadou Diawara converting a spot-kick in the second half.

“We knew they would come at us in the second half but the lads showed good character. Ederson has kept us in it,” Walker told BT Sport.

His teammate Stones agreed that Napoli made a real game of it in the second half.

“A lot of runners in behind. We knew they played patient football and had attacking threat. We knew it would be tough but we wanted to play our football.

“At times it was great to watch. I am upset to concede the goal we did but overall a great team performance.

“We have out ourselves in a good position. There are a lot of games to play still This was g odd test to see where we are at.”

City have a perfect record after three games in this group, whereas Shakhtar Donetsk flew into second place with a 2-1 win away to Feyenoord.