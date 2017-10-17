Diawara: 'I asked for penalty'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara admits the penalty he scored against Manchester City was “the first goal of my career.”

Dries Mertens had already seen one spot-kick parried by Ederson in the 2-1 defeat, and Lorenzo Insigne had gone off injured, so was an unusual choice to step up.

“I took the ball from Marek Hamsik and asked Mertens for permission,” the 20-year-old explained to Mediaset Premium.

“That penalty was the first goal of my career and I am very happy to have scored it. Naturally, I’m disappointed with the result.”

The Partenopei were completely dominated for the opening half-hour, but made their mark as time wore on.

“We were really poor in the first half because we knew it would be difficult against a great team. We slowly got the game in hand after going 2-0 down.

“In the second half, we showed more grit and determination to push forward and caused City real problems.”