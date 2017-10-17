Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara admits the penalty he scored against Manchester City was “the first goal of my career.”
Dries Mertens had already seen one spot-kick parried by Ederson in the 2-1 defeat, and Lorenzo Insigne had gone off injured, so was an unusual choice to step up.
“I took the ball from Marek Hamsik and asked Mertens for permission,” the 20-year-old explained to Mediaset Premium.
“That penalty was the first goal of my career and I am very happy to have scored it. Naturally, I’m disappointed with the result.”
The Partenopei were completely dominated for the opening half-hour, but made their mark as time wore on.
“We were really poor in the first half because we knew it would be difficult against a great team. We slowly got the game in hand after going 2-0 down.
“In the second half, we showed more grit and determination to push forward and caused City real problems.”