Lorenzo Insigne was reassuring about his injury, but “we’ll see tomorrow” if he’s able to start for Napoli against Inter.
The forward limped off clutching his thigh during the 2-1 Champions League defeat to Manchester City this evening.
Coach Maurizio Sarri explained it was pain that grew in the adductor over time rather than a sudden tear, so hopes he has caught it in time to prevent serious damage.
“I feel much better now than when I did as I asked for the substitution,” Insigne told Mediaset Premium.
“We’ll see tomorrow if I’m able to play against Inter.”
Napoli are top of the Serie A table and two points ahead of Inter going into Saturday’s showdown at the Stadio San Paolo.