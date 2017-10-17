Insigne: 'We'll see about Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne was reassuring about his injury, but “we’ll see tomorrow” if he’s able to start for Napoli against Inter.

The forward limped off clutching his thigh during the 2-1 Champions League defeat to Manchester City this evening.

Coach Maurizio Sarri explained it was pain that grew in the adductor over time rather than a sudden tear, so hopes he has caught it in time to prevent serious damage.

“I feel much better now than when I did as I asked for the substitution,” Insigne told Mediaset Premium.

“We’ll see tomorrow if I’m able to play against Inter.”

Napoli are top of the Serie A table and two points ahead of Inter going into Saturday’s showdown at the Stadio San Paolo.