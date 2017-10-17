Guardiola: 'Napoli among best in Europe'

By Football Italia staff

Pep Guardiola called Napoli “one of the best teams in Europe and probably the best I’ve faced in my career” after Manchester City’s 2-1 win.

Although the opening half-hour was dominant from the Premier League leaders, Dries Mertens had a penalty saved and Amadou Diawara set up a tense finale.

“Napoli are an exceptional side so I was expecting them to play the way they did,” said Guardiola in his Press conference.

“They have fantastic ability to make big passes and short passes and they are one of the best sides I have faced as a Coach so I am so, so happy to have won this game.

“They played very well and made it very difficult for us - it was so complicated and they are very hard to compete against, but we knew this before the game.

“They are one of the best teams I think in Europe. Today we beat an incredible team and we had to give an incredible performance to do that, so I am very happy.

“They won eight games in a row and if they avoid injuries, they can do whatever they want this season. They are fast, dynamic and very dangerous and this is why I’m so happy we won.

“We have to play from the back more, because if we play long balls against Napoli, they will be straight back on the attack a few seconds later.”

“As I say, it was an extraordinary game - we have faced probably the best team I've faced in my career so I’m so proud that we have won this game.”