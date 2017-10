‘Inter not Scudetto material’

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan midfielder Massimo Ambrosini claims Inter “aren’t Scudetto material.”

Inter have won seven of their first eight games in Serie A to leave themselves just two points leaders Napoli, but Ambrosini admits he has yet to be convinced by the Nerazzurri.

“Inter aren’t Scudetto material, they’re developing,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“They don’t have enough bodies and some of those they bought, like Cancelo and Dalbert, arrived late.”