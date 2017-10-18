NEWS
Wednesday October 18 2017
‘Lazio loanee better than Higuain!’
By Football Italia staff

Lazio President Claudio Lotito has taken a swipe at Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain. “My loanee did better than him!”

Joseph Minala – once accused of being 41 years old, when he was in fact only 17 – scored the winner in Salernitana’s 3-2 victory over Campanian rivals Avellino last weekend.

That prompted Lotito to goad Higuain after he missed a similar chance during Lazio’s 2-1 win at Juve.

“Minala did better than Higuain,” he told La Citta.

“Minala scored from the same position as Higuain, who didn’t take his chance well, allowing Strakosha to make the save.”

