Joao Mario back for Napoli?

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly hopeful of having Joao Mario back for Saturday’s Serie A clash with Napol

Joao Mario missed the Derby della Madonnina against Milan with a muscle injury, but Gazzetta dello Sport claims “the objective is to have him at least on the bench at the San Paolo.”

However, the website warns “it’ll be impossible for him to start” at the weekend, so it is expected that Roberto Gagliardini and Matias Vecino will act as a double pivot in midfield, with Borja Valero playing in front of them.

Alternatively, Joao Cancelo could play on the right wing, with Antonio Candreva moved into the middle and one of Valero and Gagliardini benched.

The Portuguese had appeared in all seven of Inter’s games before the derby but started just three of them.