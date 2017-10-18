De Jong drops Kaka-Milan hint

By Football Italia staff

Nigel de Jong has hinted on social media that Kaka could make a sensational return to Milan.

Premium Sport reported on Wednesday that Kaka had asked to re-join Milan as a player for six months, before moving into an executive position.

That was followed by De Jong – the veteran’s former Rossoneri teammate – seemingly corroborating the rumour on Instagram.

“Good luck, you’re the best. All the best for the near future,” wrote the Dutchman, who added red-and-black emojis at the end of his message on Kaka’s post.

The broadcaster also claims a move back to first club Sao Paulo and retirement are Kaka’s other two options.

The Brazilian spent six, hugely-successful years at Milan between 2003 and 2009, winning the Scudetto, Champions League and Ballon d’Or.

He then played at Real Madrid for four seasons, which were hampered by injury, before heading back to San Siro for the 2013-14 campaign.