Report: Trio eye Giuseppe Rossi

By Football Italia staff

Former Fiorentina and Villarreal star Giuseppe Rossi is reportedly being courted by Chievo, Alaves and Las Palmas.

According to Gazzamercato, Rossi will have recovered from the fourth ACL injury of his career in December, freeing him up for a January transfer.

Consequently, Chievo would be considering the 30-year-old as a replacement for Roberto Inglese, who is likely to return to Napoli.

If a return to Italy fails to materialise then the website notes he could head back to Spain, where he had spent the past season-and-a-half with Levante and Celta Vigo.

Alaves recently appointed Italian Coach Gianni De Biasi, with the side struggling down the bottom of La Liga, while Las Palmas are enduring a similar situation and have Alberto Aquilani on their books.

The forward has seven goals in 30 caps for Italy but was never fit enough to represent the country at a major tournament and has not turned out for the Azzurri since 2014.