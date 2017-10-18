‘Samp won’t sell Torreira in January’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria sporting director Carlo Osti has affirmed that midfielder Lucas Torreira will not be leaving the club in January.

Torreira has attracted interest from the likes of Roma, Milan and Sevilla over the past year, but Osti made it clear Samp’s team “won’t be touched” until the summer, while also giving his opinions on Belgian ace Dennis Praet and Coach Marco Giampaolo.

“At the end of the first half against Atalanta, I didn’t think we’d recover like we did because our opponents were giving us a hard time,” he told Telenord after the Blucerchiati came back from behind to beat Atalanta 3-1 last weekend.

“There was one game in the first half and another in the second. I think Atalanta made a huge mistake of not killing the game off, and it’s partly thanks to the tactics of Giampaolo that Samp managed to recover the game. We could’ve even made it 4-1.

“Praet? You can tell that he’s been working under Marco Giampaolo for a year. He had some problems adapting last season because he came from a different style of football, but he’s showing his great talent this season.

“It’s probable that he wasn’t totally convinced by the role Giampaolo gave him at the start, but the facts show [Giampaolo] was right to do so. All this has led to a sumptuous Praet.

“Torreira? We’ve said that this group won’t be touched until June. After that, we’ll see. Torreira’s a great player and he’ll be talked about in the future.

“Giampaolo? He changed the technical aspect, starting with the 4-4-2, and studied Del Neri, not only in the defensive phase but also in terms of movement and going forward.

“After that, he switched to a midfield three and this change has led to excellent results.

“He’s also managed to develop a great chemistry among the players over time with his top-notch technical staff. I’m happy for him because he deserves [his success].”