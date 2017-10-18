Juve consider Weigl swoop?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly considering a swoop for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl but face stiff competition.

CalcioNews24 cites reports in the foreign Press, which state Juve are “ready to launch an assault” for Weigl.

However, the same reports suggest Barcelona and Manchester City are also interested in the 22-year-old, while Real Madrid were linked with him at the start of the year.

Furthermore, Dortmund would not be prepared to sell him for any less than €50m.

Weigl joined BVB in 2015 from 1860 Munich and slotted straight into the void left by Ilkay Gundogan, representing Germany at Euro 2016 barely 12 months later.

CalcioNews24 describes the starlet as having “great feet” and the potential “to become an important player for any team.”