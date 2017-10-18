Zaza wins Player of the Month

By Football Italia staff

Valencia striker Simone Zaza has been awarded La Liga’s player of the month for September.

The Italian scored four goals last month, and has continue that form into October with two goals in his last two games.

As a result, he has been awarded the Player of the Month for September.

Zaza has been capped 16 times by Italy, but hasn’t played since Euro 2016 when he missed a penalty in the shoot-out with Germany.

However, with Andrea Belotti likely sidelined for the play-off with Sweden, Azzurri CT Giampiero Ventura has faced pressure to call Zaza or Nice’s Mario Balotelli.