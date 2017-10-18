Inglese: ‘Not thinking about Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Inglese insists he’s focused on Chievo and not Napoli - “I’m owned by another team, it doesn’t matter to me”.

The striker was bought by the Partenopei in the summer, but loaned back to the Flying Donkeys for the remained of the season.

With the injury to Arkadiusz Milik, it has been suggested that Inglese could arrive at the San Paolo in January, but he’s focused on his work in Verona.

“If I’d started thinking about the transfer market I wouldn’t have kicked a ball since the first day it opened,” the 25-year-old shrugged in a Press conference.

“My strength is not thinking about these things, I’ve had the strength and consistency of being focused since July 1, and that will continue as long as I’m at Chievo Verona.

“I don’t think about it and I don’t want to think about it, it would take away energy for a Sunday.

“Every weekend I go onto the pitch and give my all for Chievo, even if I’m owned by another team, it doesn’t matter to me.

“Obviously I do look at Napoli with a different eye now, in future I’ll see if I’m up to the level of that play, which is totally different to ours.

“But it wouldn’t help me to start thinking now about how Napoli play.”