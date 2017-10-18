NEWS
On this day: First Milan derby
By Football Italia staff

On this day 109 years ago, Milan beat Inter 2-1 in the first ever Milan derby.

Records of the match are hard to come by, as the match was played in 1908 in the Coppa Chiasso, a tournament held in Canton Ticino, Switzerland.

According to La Lettura Sportiva di Milano of October 1908, the first half ended 2-0 to Milan, with Enrico du Chêne de Vère scoring the goal for Inter and Bernard Schuler also in the Nerazzurri side.

The official history of FC Chiasso contains more information, stating that Pietro Lana scored first for Milan, Ernesto Peyer equalising and Luigi Forlano getting the winner.

However, this is not a contemporary source and doesn’t state where the information came from.

Enrico Tosi’s book about the two clubs confirms the Rossoneri goalscorers, and the team given by FC Chiasso, but makes no mention of the Nerazzurri side.

Milan: Radice; Glaser, Sala; Bianchi, Steltzer, Meschia; Lana, Mädler, Forlano, Leich, Colombo

Inter [reported]: Campelli, Fronte, Zoller, Yenni, Fossati, Stebler, Capra, Peyer, Peterly, Aebi, Schuler

